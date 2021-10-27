Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 0.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after buying an additional 1,618,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after buying an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

