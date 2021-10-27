Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $146.88 and last traded at $146.23, with a volume of 1776534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.10.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

