ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,690 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DM opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

