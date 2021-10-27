ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

NYSE PSN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.