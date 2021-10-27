ProShare Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

