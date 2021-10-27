ProShare Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $913.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,088 shares of company stock worth $926,159. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

