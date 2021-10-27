ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2,402.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 463,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1,840.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 783,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.