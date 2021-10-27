ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 119.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 254.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 30,343.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.