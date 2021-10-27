ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 69,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.