ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,509,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STNG opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $949.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

