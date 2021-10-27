ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.55

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.55 and last traded at $100.50, with a volume of 932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

