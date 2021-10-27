ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 2,137.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPRO. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000.

UPRO opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03.

