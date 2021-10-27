Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Makes New $3.68 Billion Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,600,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. DoubleVerify makes up about 77.3% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned about 58.03% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,325. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

