Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

