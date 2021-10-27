PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

