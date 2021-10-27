Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 236,331 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $71,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $17,097,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

MSI opened at $245.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $250.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

