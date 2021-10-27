Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37.29 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $37,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

