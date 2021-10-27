Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $57,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

