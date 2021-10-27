Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $47,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $235.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.