Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 20,792 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $52,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

