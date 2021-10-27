Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $63,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average is $189.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

