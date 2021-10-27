Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $41.77 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,769,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The Blackstone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

