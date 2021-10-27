Public Storage (PSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA):
- 10/22/2021 – Public Storage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 10/13/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $322.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PSA stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.53. 10,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,096. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.61. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
