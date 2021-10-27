Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmonx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Pulmonx worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

