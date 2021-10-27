Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Up 3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 366,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 641,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. The firm has a market cap of C$443.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

