Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,756 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ball worth $98,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,738,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

