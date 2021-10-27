Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,027 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $150,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after buying an additional 113,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $592.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

