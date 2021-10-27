Putnam Investments LLC Has $117.05 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 913,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $117,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,836,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,603,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.