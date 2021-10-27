Putnam Investments LLC Has $146.65 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of TransDigm Group worth $146,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $642.94 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.