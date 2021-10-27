Putnam Investments LLC Has $75.77 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $75,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Amundi bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.