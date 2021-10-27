Putnam Investments LLC Sells 201,882 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 201,882 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $182,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $6,540,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

