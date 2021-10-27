Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUYI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158. Puyi has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

