Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.