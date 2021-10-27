Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Anterix Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Anterix in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Anterix alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 59,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.