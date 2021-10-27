Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $392.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

