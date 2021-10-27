Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.