Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issued By DA Davidson

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $253.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.