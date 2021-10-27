Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issued By Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HCCI stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

