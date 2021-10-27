Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.16 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

