Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.18.

TSE CP opened at C$93.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$78.36 and a one year high of C$100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

