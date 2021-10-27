Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Cut by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $230.02 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $232.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

