Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE NVGS opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 251.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

