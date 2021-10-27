Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

WLL opened at $67.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.98. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

