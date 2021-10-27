Quanta Services, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

NYSE:PWR opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

