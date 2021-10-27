QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964,838. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 in the last 90 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

