QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 177,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,914,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.72. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,507 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,532 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

