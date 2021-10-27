Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,885 HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

