Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 47.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $317,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,283 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,253.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

