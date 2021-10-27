Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

