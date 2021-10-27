Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Danaos were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

